Glenn J. Miller, 92, passed away April 29, 2018, following a courageous battle with cancer.
He was born June 28, 1925, to Joseph and Lillian (née Bricker) Miller in Crete, Nebraska. He graduated from Crete High School in 1943 and entered the U.S. Army the same year to serve his country in World War II. While in service, he received both foreign service ribbons of World War II with stars — the Combat Infantryman’s Badge and Bronze Star.
He married the love of his life Marcia Aron on Aug. 27, 1950, and they were happily married for 56 years until her passing in 2006.
He received his bachelor’s degree from Doane College and master’s and Ph.D. degrees in biochemistry from Purdue University. He was appointed assistant professor by the University of Wyoming on Feb. 1, 1956, and remained with that institution until his retirement June 31, 1986. While at the University of Wyoming, he served in the Department of Agricultural Chemistry and the Divisions of Agricultural Biochemistry, Biochemistry and Animal Science in the College of Agriculture and was head of the biochemistry division. Dr. Miller’s primary research involved the characteristics and metabolism of lipids in domestic and wild ruminant animals. He was the senior author of more than 40 journal articles and numerous in-house publications and served as manuscript reviewer for the Journals of Food Science and Agricultural and Food Chemistry. During his academic career, he developed several undergraduate- and graduate-level courses and helped develop several curricula. He received the Lawrence Meeboer Agricultural Teaching Award and the Faculty Award of Merit from the Wyoming Chapter of Gamma Sigma Delta Honor Society and was awarded Outstanding Faculty Member of the Year by the Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society. He served on numerous Divisional, College and University Committees, including one term as secretary of the University Faculty.
He was a member of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (fellow), the American Meat Science Association, the American Oil Chemists’ Society, the Institute of Food Science, the New York Academy of Sciences and the Honor Societies, Gamma Sigma Delta, Phi Lambda Upsilon and Sigma Xi. He was also a member of B.P.O.E. Laramie Lodge No. 582, the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He as an avid fisherman and Wyoming Cowboys football and basketball fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sisters; one brother; and his loving wife Marcia Miller. He is survived by his children, Patricia Keller and her husband Michael, of Las Vegas, Carl Miller and his wife Tammy Miller, of Laramie, and Leslie Miller, of Fort Collins, Colorado; grandchildren, Lindsey Keller, Ashley (née Miller) Lang and her husband Jeff Lang, Sarah Hilgenberg and Jenna Hilgenberg; great-grandchildren, Porter, Libby and Tanner Lang; and very special friends, Jim Andersen and George Engen. He was an inspiration to his family and friends and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.
Cremation has taken place, and at his request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Laramie.
