Gladys Margaret Crane, 90, died Oct. 18, 2018, at Hospice of Laramie from complications related to Alzheimer’s disease. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. Seventh St. Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences, read the full obituary or to sign the online guestbook.