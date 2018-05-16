Gerry Carroll, 88, of Laramie, died Sunday, May 13, 2018, at Hospice of Laramie. He was born to Alta and Granville Carroll on July 28, 1929, the seventh of 14 children. He was a 1948 graduate of Sheridan High School. He graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in marketing and a Master of Education in the School of Administration. While in college, he was a member of the Wyoming Cowboys wrestling team.
Gerry married Natalie Owen on Sept. 26, 1953. They moved to Riverton, where he was employed as a sixth-grade teacher, a principal at Lincoln Elementary School and the assistant superintendent of Riverton schools. In 1968, the family moved to Buffalo, where he served as the superintendent of the Johnson County Schools for 19 years. From 1987-1992, Gerry was the executive director of the Wyoming School/University Partnership. He also directed the LEAD program at the University of Wyoming.
Gerry then spent the next seven years in almost full-time work as the Yellowstone Conference Lay Leader of the United Methodist Church. During these years, he and Natalie traveled extensively throughout Montana and Wyoming.
Gerry was an active member of the Buffalo United Methodist Church, serving for many years as a Stephen Minister and a Stephen Leader.
Gerry especially enjoyed time spent with his family. He spent several years completing the family cabin in the Big Horn Mountains and doing fire mitigation work on the surrounding acres.
Gerry was preceded in death by his parents, eight siblings and one great-grandchild. He is survived by wife Natalie; four children, Kirby (Sandra), of Gillette, Kevin, of Laramie, Kelly (Juanita), of Laramie, and Ruth (Craig), of Fort Collins, Colorado; sisters, Rachel Terry, Docia Schuman and Ella Krull, of Sheridan; brothers, Neal, of Sheridan, and George, of Greeley, Colorado; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Private services for immediate family will be at a to-be-determined date. The family requests memorials be directed to local hospice centers.
