George Padget, 93, of Cheyenne died Saturday, May 26 at Granite Rehabilitation and Wellness Center.
George was born either Sept. 24 or Sept. 25, 1924, in Pattonsburg, Missouri. His mother, Ruth Mahaney Padget died shortly after his birth, and during the confusion, no one recorded the time of his birth. His father, Judson Padget, already the father of three small children, could not take care of a baby. Judson’s sister, Mable, and her husband A.E. “Doc” Bartee, adopted George and raised him as their only child.
George served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He went to the University of Wyoming on the GI Bill and spent most of his career in journalism, working for newspapers in Laramie, the Topeka Daily Capital and Rawlins Daily Times. He was editor of Wyoming Wildlife for several years.
He went back to UW and got a master’s degree in American studies and taught journalism part-time.
He retired as personal director of the Wyoming Game & Fish Commission.
He enjoyed reading and was a member of the NRA and various conservative groups. He became an avid runner and raced in Wyoming, Colorado, Oregon and other states, mostly running 5Ks, but he ran a couple of marathons.
George is survived by son Michael Padget, of Cheyenne; daughter Sharon (Harry) Moore, of Cheyenne; six grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by first wife Shirley D. Padget; second wife Barbara J. Padget; his parents; and six siblings.
Visitation will be Thursday and Friday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel with military honors to follow. Burial of his urn will take place at a later date.
If anyone cares to make a donation in his memory, please consider the Cheyenne Animal Shelter.
