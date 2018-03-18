George Heard

George Edmund Heard, 77, of Laramie, died March 13, 2018, at his home. He was born May 4, 1940, in Chicago to George G. and Margaret (née Donnelly) Heard. When he was 4 years old, his family relocated to Hereford, Texas, where he spent his childhood helping out in the potato fields, milking cows and raising pigs. When he was 17, his father accepted a job helping develop the oil resources in Iraq and the family moved to Bagdad. After traveling throughout the Middle East and Europe, he enrolled in Texas Technical University, where he graduated in 1961 with a degree in chemical engineering. After working for Phillips Petroleum, Hawkeye Chemical Company and Rohm and Haas, he enrolled in the University of Texas, Austin, where he earned an MBA. George began working at Coors in February 1973 as process control manager of the can plant. It didn’t take them long to realize George was a great manager and would be a huge asset to the company. In fall 1974, he became the director of paper packaging, and a year later, he moved to the brewery, where he learned the brewing process and managed the Quality Control group. He did many things during his time at Coors, made many great friends along the way and loved every minute of it. When he retired after 20-plus years, he was a senior vice president of engineering and construction.
He and his family moved to Laramie in 1995. He loved Wyoming’s open spaces, wind-swept prairies and beautiful scenery. He enjoyed anything mechanical, especially tinkering with old cars. He was on the Weed and Pest Board of Albany County and the HOA president of their townhome in Lakewood, Colorado — both of which he loved. He was much admired by all who knew him and will be remembered for his generosity, his colorful personality and his deep belly laugh.
He is survived by his wife AnnaMaria; daughters, Natasha Heard-Hernandez (David), of Arvada, Colorado, and Christina Heard (Jason), of Wheat Ridge, Colorado; stepson Louis Rosas, of Tucson, Arizona; and four grandchildren, Kristen Rosas, Kylie Hernandez, Cohen Hernandez and Violet Heard. George is also survived by sisters, Martha Heard, Jane Wichmann and Leslie Wood; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. His parents, uncles and aunts preceded him in death.
There will be a celebration of life from 2-6 p.m. Saturday, March 24 at the VFW, 15625 W. 10th Ave. in Golden, Colorado. All are welcome. A full buffet will be served, and bring your memories and stories of George to share. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Wyoming Public Media, Wyoming Public Television or Peak Wellness Center in Laramie.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
