Frederick G. “Raven” Wollbrinck, 71, went to be with the Creator following a long illness Aug. 25, 2018. He passed away at home with his wife, two children and a very close friend by his side.
He was born July 27, 1947, in Casper, son of John and Martha Wollbrinck. They later moved to Laramie. They had a ranch outside of town and built a home in town where he grew up. He attended local schools until he left to join the Army at age 17. He did basic training at Fort Bliss, Texas, he was then assigned to Fort Polk, Louisiana, Tiger Land advanced combat school. After graduation, he was assigned to Fort McClellan, Alabama, to the noncommissioned officers’ school. He graduated with the rank of SP14 weapons specialist. After training, he was assigned to Vietnam, where he did three tours. During his tours, he was awarded two Army commendation medals, the Air Medal, a Combat Infantry Badge and a Purple Heart. When he returned from Vietnam, he was stationed in Georgia, where he worked as a part-time firefighter and police officer. He was involved with the Boy Scouts of America for many years. Raven was an avid motorcyclist and is a past member of the Harley Owners Group and the Harley Eagle Riders. He was very proud of his Native American Culture and loved sharing stories of his time on the reservation from his youth.
Raven was predeceased in death by his parents and a stepson.
He is survived by wife Hazel (Chadbourne) Wollbrinck; son John Wollbrinck; daughters, Kellie Wollbrinck, Debra Rossy and Brandi Tudury; stepdaughter Tina Smith; stepson, Robert Leskowsky; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, David Hart and Mike Salzanda; and sister Tammy Stanley.
We would like to thank hospice from the bottom of our hearts for all the love and support we were given through Raven’s journey.
A celebration of life and luncheon will be from noon-3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at the VFW, 2142 Garfield St.
