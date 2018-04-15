On Jan. 7, 2018, Frank Seifert Jr. was called by his Lord to service in his Coast Guard.
Frank Jr. was preceded in death by his mother and sister.
Frank Jr. is survived by his wife Mary, of Portland, Oregon; father Frank Seifert Sr. and stepmother Vicki, of Centennial; sister Wanda (Dave) Midthun, of Cody; son Stephen (Patti) Seifert; daughter Catherine (Dan) Barnes; and five grandchildren, all of Seattle.
A service to honor his life will be at 10 a.m. April 21 at Green Hill Cemetery. All are welcome.
