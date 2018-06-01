Frank Cylvick, 80, passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at his Centennial home with his devoted wife and caregiver Judy by his side. He was born Sept. 20, 1937, in New York City to Frank and Anna Cylvick and spent most of his childhood in Queens, New York. He married Judy Linhart on July 27, 1963, in East McKeesport, Pennsylvania, and they lived on Long Island for 35 years, during which time their son Eric was born. An intuitive and skilled engineer, Frank launched a series of entrepreneurial ventures manufacturing specialized parts for the U.S. military and for technology-based businesses worldwide. Twenty years ago, Frank and Judy headed west to Wyoming and settled in Centennial. In addition to continuing his business in Laramie, Frank was a devoted outdoors man, an avid skier and gave generously of his time to a variety of community and philanthropic interests. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Penny. He is survived by wife Judy; son Eric Cylvick (Sarah); grandsons, Cash and Tor, of Utah; and sister Constance Burden, of Florida.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his name to Wyo. Vets on the Move, P.O. Box 173, Centennial, WY 82055, or to Hospice of Laramie.
