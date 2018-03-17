Francis R. “Mac” McDonald F.S.A. Scot, 93, of Laramie, died Thursday, March 8, 2018, at Life Care Center of Cheyenne. He was born Sept. 28, 1924, in Philadelphia to Raymond McDonald and Margaret Kennedy.
During WWII, he entered active duty in the United States Navy on Jan. 19, 1942, in Philadelphia and was honorably discharged as an Aviation Radioman First Class, USNR on Nov. 17, 1945.
After college, Francis “Mac” began his career working for the Bureau of Mines doing work in spectroscopy. He later went to work for the Department of Energy at the University of Wyoming. While working in his field of expertise, “Mac” had many papers published in many journals. He was very well respected by his colleagues. He was very active and enjoyed doing many activities including flying, sailing, scuba diving, hiking, playing the bagpipes and Good Ham Radio, on the Cowboy Network all throughout the Rockies. He was a member of the Laramie Lodge No. 3 A.F. and A.M.
Francis was preceded in death by late wife Jen Levine McDonald; his parents; two granddaughters, Helen Michelle McDonald and Mary Rebecca McDonald Sommer; and two sisters, Marguerite McDonald Barnes and Mary McDonald Schaub.
“Mac” is survived by son Raymond Gerre McDonald and his wife Helen Marilyn; grandson James A. McDonald and his wife Elizabeth Tettemer McDonald; great-grandchildren, Derek and Erin McDonald and Megan M. Sommer; niece Kathy Schaub; and his many other nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors whom he was very grateful to have, especially Donna and Henry Aguilar. Donna was his “right hand” for all his health problems to the end.
“Angels do walk among us.”
Mac is now with Jen and his Siberian husky dogs, especially Buddy, whose ashes will go with Mac at his request. Mac’s love for Wyoming never wavered. He said it’s the place he felt at home with the people of Wyoming and all of Wyoming’s nature.
Go Cowboys!
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at Greenhill Cemetery with Masonic Rites by the Laramie Lodge No. 3 A.F. and A.M. and military rites by the United States Navy and the Laramie Veterans Honor Guard.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
