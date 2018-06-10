Funeral services for Frances Viola “Vi” Goodrich, 88, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 14, 2018, at the All Saints Episcopal Church in Wheatland with The Reverend Jill Zimmerschied officiating. Interment will be in the Wheatland Cemetery with Order of Eastern Star rites.
Vi Goodrich died Friday, May 25, 2018, at the Platte County Legacy Home in Wheatland.
She was born Wednesday, July 31, 1929 in Aneta, North Dakota, the daughter of Edward and Effie (née Fuglem) Skurdell.
Viola’s adventurous spirit brought her to teach school in Albany County one room school houses in the 1950s. In 1957, after the death of his wife, Viola married Bill Goodrich and focused on caring for him and his three children, Nancy, Susan and Ralph. A fourth child, James, was born in 1959 shortly after the family had moved to their current ranch in the Garrett area. Her dedication to quality education and developing confident young people extended her entire life as she continued to teach and substitute at all grade levels. Vi was especially noted for encouraging creative art, music and dramatic activities.
Community organizations such as women’s clubs, 4-H and Eastern Star remained important to her throughout her life. Viola worked alongside the entire family on the ranch and was especially skilled at woodworking. In 1963, she and the children moved to Wheatland during the school week for the girls to attend high school. When James graduated in 1977, she returned full time to the ranch — the place she considered her real home. After Bill’s death in 1989, Vi gave up the harsh winters there and moved to the 100-plus year old family farm on the Wheatland flats. She was elected to the REA Board of Directors, which Bill’s father Ward originally established, and served in that capacity for several terms. Viola remained active for many years but spent the last two under the care of staff at Platte County Legacy Home.
Vi is survived by her children, Ralph (Lorrie) Goodrich, of Worley, Idaho; James Goodrich (Conee Sheets), of Wheatland, Nancy (John) Robinson, of Wheatland, and Susan Goodrich (Gordon Sylte), of Rathdurm, Idaho; grandchildren, Heather Wiggins, Kelly Hansen, Erin Robinson-Douglas, Amber Harkin and Tim Goodrich; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband William W. “Bill” Goodrich on Sept. 3, 1989; and sisters, Phyllis Strauss, Edith Garske and Elaine Krabbenhoft.
A memorial to the Platte County Legacy Home, 100 19th St., Wheatland, WY 82201, would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes — Platte Chapel of Wheatland is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com.
Commented