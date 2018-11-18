Frances Marie Bernard Bertagnolli was born May 29, 1943, in Carlsbad, New Mexico. She passed Nov. 14, 2018, in San Antonio after a beautiful life. She was a strong, kind and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was dedicated to her family and community. She loved the arts and played the piano, guitar, ukulele, dulcimer and other instruments with her friends in various musical groups.
She married Frank Bertagnolli in 1969. After retirement, she and Frank traversed the United States and Canada for 15 years collecting new friends and memories. In 2008, they moved to Kerrville, Texas.
She is survived by husband Frank; sister Marjory Wells and her husband Randall; two children, Mark Bertagnolli, of Denver, and Marla Keenan, her husband Taylor Keenan and their daughter Logan, all of Austin, Texas; aunts, Rosemary Mitchell, of Carlsbad, New Mexico, and Ada Profaizer, of Cheyenne; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; and, of course, her beloved and spoiled toy terrier mix Chico. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sidney and Laverne Bernard.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her honor to Hill Country Youth Ranch (www.youth-ranch.org).
