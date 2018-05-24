Florian “Flo” Drietz, 72, of Laramie, died Monday, May 21, 2018, at his home.
He was born Feb. 22, 1946, in Taunton, Minnesota, to Clem and Rose (née Lozinski) Drietz.
He married Barbara Hamerlinck on July 10, 1965, in Minnesota.
Flo had a storied background from police officer to mechanic to rancher and retired from WRI. He loved building things to tinker and most of all his family.
Flo’s motto was: “If it’s not broken, take it apart anyway and lose some of the pieces and then it will be!” He is known for his contagious and memorable laugh.
He is preceded in death by parents and siblings, Vern, Betty and Patty.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Barb, of Laramie; children, Mona Roller (Ed), of Billings, Montana, Steven Drietz (Frith), Missy Stuart (Willy) and Aaron Drietz (Callie), all of Laramie; grandchildren, Rebecca Walker, Joshua Roller, Marshall and Tanner Stuart and Philip, Lily and Kaleb Drietz; great-grandchildren, Page and Gabriel Roller; and siblings, Genny, Ed, Leonard, Cathi, Donald and Mary.
Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 26, 2018, at the Cornerstone Baptist Church with Pastor Stephen Salmans officiating.
Thank you to the Church of Christ members and family for building an amazing deck for him.
