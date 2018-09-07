Rosary for Father Denis Wermuth will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday prior to the service at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
Funeral liturgy will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson celebrant. Graveside services will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made in Denis Wermuth’s Memory to St. Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate and/or to a charity of your choice.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
