Aug. 15, 2018
Everett Lars Tronstad, 7, beloved son of Bryan and Lusha (née Alzner) Tronstad, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. He was born Oct. 15, 2010, in Laramie.
He was a vivacious boy who couldn’t wait to grow up and be able to do all the things he wanted to do. He loved to fish, horseback ride, camp and play with his big sister, who was his best friend. He would often skip lunch at school so he could meet her on the playground. He loved to collected bugs with his mother and help his father work on the ranch. Everett was getting ready to go into the second grade at Linford Elementary School.
Everett is loved by his family deeply and will be missed tremendously.
He is preceded in death by grandmother Vicky Tronstad, of Kalispell, Montana.
He is survived by parents, Bryan and Lusha Tronstad, of Laramie; sister Tresize Tronstad; grandparents, Don and Lusha Alzner, of Kalispell, Montana; and grandfather Mike Tronstad, of Kalispell, Montana.
A memorial service will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at Tronstad Ranch, 41 S. Tronstad Ranch Road in Laramie (use 360 Dutton Creek Road for navigation) with Pastor Sally Palmer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Everett Tronstad Memorial Fund, c/o First Interstate Bank, 221 Ivinson Ave., Laramie, WY 82070. The money will be used for Tresize’s college education.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented