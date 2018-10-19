Evelyn “Maddox” Griffith passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, in Craig, Colorado. She was born April 18, 1927, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Evelyn was married for 64 years. She is survived by two daughters, Carolyn (Jerry) Rabidue, of Rock River, and Diana Fredricks, of Cheyenne; three sons, Ronnie (Melanie) Griffith, of Craig, Colorado, Randy (Lee) Griffith, of Basin, and Gary (Becky) Griffith, of West Valley City, Utah. Evelyn was preceded in death by husband Lloyd Griffith; daughter Debbie Griffith; and son Kevin “Coby” Griffith. Evelyn will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and hard worker. Services will be at a later date.
