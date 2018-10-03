Longtime Laramie resident Evelyn Haskell, 81, died Sept. 29, 2018, in Cleveland, Ohio.
She was born March 6, 1937, in Hyannis, Nebraska, to Pearl and Richard O’Kieffe.
Evelyn was preceded in death by Bob Haskell, her husband of more than 50 years; son Robbie; and parents, Pearl and Richard.
She leaves behind sister Mary Whalen (Rocklin, California); daughters, Rhonda Haskell (Homer, Alaska), Renee (John) Haefner (Laramie) and Richelle (John) Wong (Cleveland); grandchildren, Sean (Nicolette) Haynes, Stefen (Kristina) Haynes, Alex (Nichole) Haynes, Rhyd Moreno, Kyle (Beth) Haefner, Christopher (Amy) Haefner, Corey Haefner, Connor Haefner, Cameron (Brian) Babbitt, Spenser (Kevin) Marconi and Holden Bell; great-grandchildren, Landis Haynes, Jacob and Alex Haefner, Zoey Haefner, Collyns and Miles Babbitt and Grayden, Brecklin and Pearl Marconi; and many nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was passionate about travelling, visiting more than 50 different countries. She supported the arts and loved exposing her family and friends to different cultures, people and lifestyles.
Evelyn worked for the University of Wyoming for more than 25 years in the College of Agriculture and Department of Physics and Astronomy. During this time, she attended classes and received her undergraduate degree. Soon after retiring, she received her master’s degree in women’s studies, which she considered her greatest accomplishment. Evelyn went on to teach women’s studies at Laramie County Community College.
Throughout her life in Laramie, Evelyn was involved in many clubs and civic organizations, including Welcome Wagon Jr. Women’s Club, 4-H, Chi Omega Sorority, Planned Parenthood, Climb Wyoming and International Zonta.
She was extremely proud of her work with the Zonta Club of Laramie, especially organizing and distributing birthing kits to thousands of women around the world. Without a doubt, access to these birthing kits saved many precious lives of mothers and their babies.
Evelyn Haskell loved being a feminist and activist. She was a true champion of the women’s movement. Her favorite saying was “I am not a lady, I’m a woman!”
She will be missed by her family and everyone who knew her.
There will be no services. Those wishing to remember Evelyn can make donations to the Laramie Zonta Club, P.O. Box 2196 Laramie WY 82073.
