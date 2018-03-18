Esperanza Miller, 96, of Westminster, Colorado, and formerly of Laramie, died Wednesday, March 14, 2018, surrounded by her loving family in Westminster.
Funeral liturgy will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson celebrant. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
