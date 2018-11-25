Elwood John “Woody” Haines died peacefully Oct. 29, 2018, in the presence of his immediate family. He was born Aug. 20, 1934, in Evanston to William and Elizabeth Haines, their youngest of three boys, and raised there.
He graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1956 and was a cheerleader and member of Sigma Nu fraternity. Haines married Vivian Carroll on June 25, 1957, a marriage of 61 years.
A fourth-generation Wyomingite and third-generation banker whose grandfather founded the Stockgrowers Bank in Evanston and the Uinta County State Bank in Mountain View, Haines chose to work for First National Bank in Laramie starting in 1957 (later First Interstate Bank), which was founded by Edward Ivinson and is one of the state’s oldest banks. He became CEO in 1975, a position he had until his retirement in 1989.
A lifelong Presbyterian, Haines loved to sing in the choir. He shared this passion with many Laramie friends in the local Barber Shop Quartet Society for many years. Haines maintained a commitment to the legacy of Edward Ivinson and the Laramie community through many volunteer, appointed and elected engagements. Notably, he served for 34 years as managing trustee for the Ivinson Home for Aged Ladies, was elected to the Ivinson Memorial Hospital trustee board and was the longtime treasurer of the University of Wyoming Alumni Association. He managed the Sigma Nu House Company and was president of the Sigma Nu Education Foundation for 48 years. He was devoted to everything Wyoming but most durably the University of Wyoming and Wyoming Cowboys sports.
Woody is survived by wife Vivian (née Carroll) Haines; eldest son John W. Haines (Molly Baer Kramer); twins, Doug Haines (Lisa Lott) and Carroll Lyn Steinberg (Rich Steinberg); and grandchildren, Emerson Steinberg, Mitchell Steinberg, Lauren Haines and John Haines.
The memorial is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. Memorial gifts can be made to the University of Wyoming Foundation and the University of Wyoming Alumni Association.
