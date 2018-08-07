Elva LaVesta (née Sigwig) Warren, 87, of Loveland, Colorado, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, at McKee Medical Center in Loveland.
Elva was born July 4, 1931, in Vernon, Colorado, to Ralph and Zilpha (née Peeveler) Sigwig. She studied art at the University of Wyoming with a publication of her work.
Elva was united in marriage to Ernest Warren in 1949 in Denver. They resided in Laramie, where they raised their family. She later worked for Ivinson Memorial Hospital as a switchboard operator and worked in the medical records department. She lived at Seven Lakes Memory Care in Loveland since December.
She enjoyed crocheting, had a true love for books and was a “farm” girl.
She is survived by sons, Michael Warren, of Hudson, Colorado, Russell Warren, of Hudson, Colorado, and Dallas (Karla) Warren, of Cheyenne; daughter Barbara (Dwaine) Curtis, of Windsor, Colorado; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sister Evelyn Clapper, of Oberlin, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband; son Steven Warren; and grandson Jeffrey Curtis.
Services will be on a later date.
