Elizabeth “Lizz” Schilt passed away June 28, 2018, at Cheyenne Medical Center. Arrangements for service will follow with a full obituary.
Most Popular
Articles
- Stabbing details emerge, perpetrator thought he killed victim
- Kathrine ‘Katie’ MacClugage
- Two charged in Laramie stabbing: No official word on victim’s condition
- End of an era for WyoTech: Students walk as school faces uncertain future
- Ranching, fishing, family time fill governor’s after-office agenda
- Badger Creek Fire flares up
- GOP candidates call non-discrimination ordinance unnecessary, mayor defends protections
- Badger Creek breaks through containment lines, Highway 230 closes again Friday morning
- Richard Henry Borgmann
- Mary Louise (née Jankovsky) Geraud
Commented