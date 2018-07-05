Elizabeth “Lizz” Ann (née Fish) Schilt died June 28, 2018, at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born Dec. 20, 1937, to Russell and Marnie Fish. She grew up in Wheatland and graduated from high school in 1956. She was the youngest of four children. Lizz attended Cottey College before marrying Louie Schilt on April 11, 1958. They made their long-term home in Laramie, where they raised their family and were active in the community. She was preceded in death by husband Lou on June 25, 2010.
Their children are Mike (Jenny), of Laramie, Eric (Laurie), of Riverton, Scott (Jamie), of Rifle, Colorado, and Court (Susan), of Cheyenne. She has 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Lizz was the Wyoming FFA Foundation and Association executive treasurer for many years and made great strides to help set them on solid financial footing. She enjoyed her service to FFA immensely and especially treasured traveling with the FFA state officers. She was also a long-standing member of PEO.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 9 at St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St. Cremation has taken place, and internment will be in Wheatland in a private ceremony at the Fish Family Plot.
If desired, donations on her behalf can be made to Wyoming FFA Foundation at www.wyoffafoundation.com or P.O. Box 7311, Sheridan, WY 82801, or Cottey College at www.cottey.edu/giving or Cottey College, Institutional Advancement, 1000 West Austin, Nevada, MO 64772.
The family would appreciate cards in lieu of flowers. Cards can be sent to Elizabeth Schilt Family, 2945 Howe Road, Laramie WY 82070.
Commented