Elizabeth “Lizz” Ann (née Fish) Schilt died June 28, 2018, at the Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 9 at St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral, 104 S. Fourth St. Cremation has taken place, and internment will be in Wheatland in a private ceremony at the Fish Family Plot.
If desired, donations on her behalf can be made to Wyoming FFA Foundation at www.wyoffafoundation.com or P.O. Box 7311, Sheridan, WY 82801, or Cottey College at www.cottey.edu/giving or Cottey College, Institutional Advancement, 1000 West Austin, Nevada, MO 64772.
The family would appreciate cards in lieu of flowers. Cards can be sent to Elizabeth Schilt Family, 2945 Howe Road, Laramie WY 82070.
