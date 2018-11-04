Eleanora Alice Ackerson, 95, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018 at Eben Ezer Lutheran Care Center in Brush, Colorado. She was born March 10, 1923 to Harry and Alice Davidson in Denver, Colorado. She grew up in Saratoga, Wyoming, and later attended University of Wyoming earning her teacher certificate.
She married Walt Ackerson on Dec. 6, 1941 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. They made Laramie, Wyoming, home, raising four sons; Gary, Terry, Wes and Danny. Over the years Eleanora worked for several Laramie businesses and was active in Women of the Moose. She also volunteered at the Senior Center.
Preceding Eleanor is her husband Walter Ackerson, siblings Amonda Whitman, Vi Rogerson, Billy Blackburn, Chet Davidson, Dan Davidson and Rae Redman, sons Gary and Terry Ackerson, and grandson Tracey Ackerson.
Surviving are sons Wes (Kris) Ackerson, and Danny (Nancy) Ackerson, seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018 at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. She and Walter will be laid to rest together at Harmony Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. To send condolences or to sign the online guestbook, please go to www.montgomerystryker.com
