Rosary service for Elaine Josephine Rerucha will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 9, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
Funeral liturgy will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 9 at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson.
Memorial contributions honoring Elaine can be made to St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
