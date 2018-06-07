Elaine Josephine Rerucha died Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in her home, where she lived for 62 years. She was 93.
She was born Feb. 27, 1925, in rural Colfax County, Nebraska. Elaine was the only child of the late John and Alice (née Swoboda) Dobes. She attended elementary school in Rural District No. 62 in Nebraska and high school, at age 11, in Schuyler, Nebraska. Elaine was 15 when she started college at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and graduated with a BS in education when she was 19 years old. She had a teaching certification for classical Latin and Greek, English, history and grades 7-12.
Elaine was teaching high school in David City, Nebraska, when she met WWII-hero-returned-home Elmer W. Rerucha. They were married June 7, 1948, in Leigh, Nebraska, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, then moved to Laramie, where Elmer attended the University of Wyoming on the GI Bill. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this month.
Elaine’s first job in Laramie was at Hesteds, then the Laramie Basin Hardware, and for John Tencick at Texico Corp. until she started teaching at St. Laurence School, where she taught for 18 years. She also taught Latin to aspiring seminarians at the Newman Center, under Father Charles Taylor, and summer school in Rock River.
When Elaine wasn’t teaching, she volunteered at numerous organizations, including the WIC Program, Boy Scouts, 4-H, Kappa Kappa Gamma Mother’s Club, Sigma Chi and the Jane Jefferson Club. After retiring from teaching, she was a docent at the Laramie Plains Museum.
Elaine was a past president and 70-year member of the American Legion Auxiliary, a life member of the UW and University of NE Alumni Associations, an Alpha Delta Kappa Silver Sister and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Laurence Church, where she was a member since moving to Laramie.
In addition to husband Elmer, Elaine is survived by four children, John William (Mollie), of Fredericksburg, Virginia, Calvin Elmer (Janice), of Laramie, Kay Ellen Schwarz (the late James), of Melbourne, Florida, and Kim Marie McIrvin (David), Laramie; 18 grandchildren, John Dobes Rerucha (Caitlyn), of Leavenworth, Kansas, Laura Goeden (Scott), of Falls Church, Virginia, Luke Rerucha, of Laramie, Max Rerucha, of Laramie, Mark Schwarz (Meredith), of Nutley, New Jersey, Alison Haas (Augie), of New York City, Zachary Schwarz (Taylor), of Milwaukee, Matthew Schwarz, of Gainesville, Florida, Abigail McIrvin (Krissy), of Encampment, and Claire, Jack and Kathryn McIrvin, all of Laramie; four great-grandchildren, Jack and Emma Rerucha, of Leavenworth, Kansas, Lucy Goeden, of Falls Church, Virginia, and Lainey Schwarz, of Nutley, New Jersey; two cousins, Mary Ann Kruse, of Seward, Nebraska, and Arline Baird, of Central City, Nebraska; sister-in-law Georgia Rerucha, of Omaha, Nebraska; several nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Audrey and Ernie Sayers, of Leigh, Nebraska.
Services will be Saturday, June 9, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church. The rosary is at 9:30 a.m., and the funeral mass is at 10 a.m.
Memorial contributions honoring Elaine can be made to St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
