Dr. Silvester John Brito, 81, of Cheyenne, passed away Oct. 7 in Cheyenne.
He was born Sept. 26, 1937, in Delta, Colorado.
Silvester was an associate professor for the University of Wyoming, teaching anthropology and American folklore studies as well as Chicano and religious studies. He received many prestigious awards in his field including a Senior Fulbright. He was a member of M.E.C.h.A. and the Keepers of the Fire.
Silvester was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church where he practiced his beliefs and dedication to serving Catholic charities. He was also an avid hunter, fisherman, world traveler, writer, poet and musician.
Silvester is survived by wife Carol; four children, Desiree (Eloy) Vasquez, Michael (Teresa) Brito, Juan Brito and Jude (Kim Moyer) Brito; Betty (Roberto) Cordova; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents, Benjamin and Jessie Brito; and sister Gwendolyn Sanchez.
Vigil for the deceased will be 6 p.m. Friday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Funeral liturgy will be 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at Olivet Cemetery.
