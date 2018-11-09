Graveside services with military honors for Dr. Oliver Leon Peters at at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Greenhill Cemetery. An open house for family and friends will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11 at the Democratic Party Headquarters; the former Big Hollow Co-op building at 119 S. First St. All are welcome to attend either event.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Laramie Downtown Clinic or Laramie Interfaith-Good Samaritan, two of the charities he supported throughout the years.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented