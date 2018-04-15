Dr. Janis Armetta (née Zeiber) Jelinek passed away in her home Feb. 26, 2018. Janis was born Jan. 12, 1934, in Larned, Kansas, to Lester Lincoln Zeiber and Esther Burton Zeiber. She grew up in Pawnee Rock, Kansas. After graduating from high school, she went on to graduate from Fort Hays State University in 1955 as one of the first graduates in the speech pathology program. In 1964, she completed her master’s degree in speech pathology from the University of Wyoming and began her 34 year tenure at UW, during which she also earned her Ph.D. in educational administration.
While attending Fort Hays State University, she met her husband Joseph Eugene Jelinek and was married Aug. 29, l954, in Hays, Kansas. Together they built a home for their four children, Armetta Brown (Patrick), Joseph Jelinek (Debbie), Valarie Nicholson (Michael) and Jonathan Jelinek (Renee).
Janis is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Esther Zeiber; husband Joseph; and son Joseph. She is survived by Armetta, Valarie and Jonathan. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
During her lifetime, she touched many lives. During her tenure at UW, she was chairman of the Speech Pathology and Audiology Department and served as associate dean for the College of Health Sciences. In 1979, she was awarded a Fellow by the American Speech and Hearing Association and was the first person from Wyoming to be awarded the honor.
She also developed several educational programs for special needs preschool children and their parents in Wyoming, Mississippi, New Mexico and Kansas and served as a member of the Board of Directors for ARC Industries.
Janis was active in the Order of Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile, White Shrine and the Social Order of Beauceant. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary where she held numerous positions at the local, department and national level. She was also an active member of in Wyoming and Texas.
Janis was a member of Saint Mathews Episcopal Cathedral in Laramie before moving to Harlingen and becoming a member of Saint Albans Episcopal Church. Through Saint Albans, she became a member of Daughters of the King.
Special thanks go out to Dr. Diana Lozano and Calidad Home Health. A very special thank you from the family goes out to Maria Jimenez.
The family would like to welcome friends and family to a memorial at 2 p.m. April 21 at St. Matthews Episcopal Cathedral. Her remains will be laid to rest with her husband.
In lieu of flowers, Janis requested that donations be made to Bailey Dunlap Memorial Library in La Feria, Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Hospital in Houston, Texas, or Fort Hays State University in Hays, Kansas, or a charity of your choice.
