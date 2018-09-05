Dorothy Knobloch

Sept. 3 , 2018
Dorothy Glory Knobloch died Sept. 3 in Castle Rock, Colorado. She was born Aug. 7, 1924, in Denver. She met Paul Knobloch (who received a Distinguished Flying Cross for flying 50 missions while serving on a B-24 bomber crew) during a USO dance at Lowry Air Base in Denver. Following the end of WWII, she and Paul were married in 1945 in Denver. They lived outside Chicago near Paul’s family for many years, then relocated to the Denver metro area in 1959. Dot moved from Boulder, Colorado, to Laramie, where she lived for 14 years to be near daughter Joan Schabron’s family following the death of her husband in 1993. While in Laramie, she volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and delivered Meals on Wheels. She also was active in a local bowling league. She is survived by her four daughters, Kathy Ruder (Frank), Joan Schabron (John), Paula Hall (Chic) and Barb Brayton (Pete). She had 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren (so far). Services and Internment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
