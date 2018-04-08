Donnie Leroy Smith, 46, passed away April 4, 2018, near Nunn, Colorado. Donnie was born May 23, 1971, in Laramie to Donald and Jane Smith. He graduated from Laramie High School in 1990. Donnie lived most of his adult life in Laramie.
He started his career in his early 20s in the oil field industry and later became a directional driller.
Donnie was an avid motorcyclist, taking many long trips on his Harley with family and friends. He instilled a great passion in his children and grandchildren for riding and racing dirt bikes. He loved snowmobiling, often spending winter weekends in the mountains with his family. Donnie was very mechanically inclined, a true motorhead who thoroughly enjoyed working with his hands. Donnie was a deeply loving and caring person. He was very devoted to his family and a great friend to many.
Donnie is preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Leroy and Muriel Smith and Ernest Lentz; uncle Blake Lentz; aunt Celia Ussery; and cousin Daniel Silva.
Donnie is survived by his partner Cyndil Hall; mother Jane and stepfather Billy Gonzales; sisters, Micki Wypyszinski (Pete) and family and Jaimee Bridge (Craig) and family; stepsister Diane Weller (Jordie) and family; stepbrother David Gonzales (Jeri) and family; sons, B.J. Buckendorf (Jodi), Allen Buckendorf (Bonnie) and Dominic Vigil; daughter Jaci Williams (Todd); and grandchildren, Savanna Buckendorf, Salena Gaona, Grady, Shalynn and Tristin Buckendorf, Rachel, Tyson and Ross Montano, Clayton, Coalten, Mellary and Kameron Williams, Caleb Bell and Eliannah Vigil. He is also survived by his aunts, Diana Jackson (John), of Idaho, and Connie Silva; uncle Smiley Lentz; grandmother Ruthanna Lentz, all of Laramie; and his numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, April 13 at First Christian Church, 2130 Garfield St. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 12, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions can be made in Donnie’s name to a charity of your choice.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook
Commented