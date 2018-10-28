Donald Alvin Nickerson, 92, of Laramie, passed away early morning Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, at his home. Donald was native to Laramie and was born Feb. 2, 1926, to Dean and Anna Nickerson.
After high school, Donald joined the U.S. Navy. He served in WWII as Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class on the USS Collette. It was shortly after the war he married the love of his life, Barbara. Together, they raised three daughters.
During his life, Donald worked as a carpenter for the University of Wyoming. Throughout his life, he was a member of various local groups, including the Elks, the Moose and VFW. He enjoyed fishing, camping, water skiing, snowmobiling, bowling and watching football. He was a goodhearted man with many friends and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Preceding Donald in death are parents, Dean and Anna; loving wife of more than 50 years Barbara; two brothers; one sister; son-in-law Ronald Hunt; and grandson Ryan Still. He is survived by daughters, Karen (Morgan) Still, of Casper, and Debbie (Mike White) Hunt-White, of Yuma, Arizona. Donald is further survived by grandchildren, Cooper and Cassy Still, along with other nieces.
A graveside service led by Reverend Rhett Ivey will be at 3 p.,m. Monday, Oct. 29, 2018, at Greenhill Cemetery military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Donald’s honor to Hospice of Laramie
