Diane E. Smith

Diane Erickson Smith, 79, died March 15, 2018, in Fort Collins, Colorado. Born in Omaha to Phoebe and Daniel Erickson, Diane attended Omaha public schools before graduating from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. She also earned master’s and Ed. S. degrees from the University of Wyoming. She loved to attend Wyoming-Nebraska football games dressed in the colors of both schools.
Diane was a talented educator, first in the elementary school classroom, then as an elementary school principal in Laramie and Fort Collins, Colorado. She had a special relationship with the kids from the rural schools surrounding Laramie. She was named Wyoming’s Principal of the Year in 1982, and a highlight of her career was overseeing the design and opening of Spring Creek Elementary as its first principal. She said her love of reading was the greatest gift she ever received and the one she hoped could be passed on to every child.
Diane was committed to her community. She was a past president of the Wyoming Elementary Principals Association, the Albany County Education Association, the Albany County United Way and was involved in many other organizations, including Soroptimists and PEO.
Diane was an adventurer, constantly seeking personal growth. She loved to sew and quilt, and antique with her sisters. She was an early member of “Sisters on the Fly,” a group of women devoted to restoring and utilizing vintage campers on fishing and camping trips. She was proud to be Sister #16 of a group that now numbers nearly 10,000, and she adored the friends she made on the trail.
Diane was committed to her family. She met the love of her life, Steven Terrence “Terry” Smith, in April 1962 on a blind date in Thermopolis. Terry and Diane were married nine days after they met on that blind date and were married 56 years. It was her greatest adventure. Diane is survived by her husband Terry; sons, Steve (Danielle), of Payson, Arizona, Mike (Tiffany), of Cheyenne, and Craig (Lisa), of Sheridan; seven grandkids, (Keeley, Dillon, Meghan, Riggin, Troy, Olivia and Mallory); sisters, Nancy Carlile and Jayne Finnestead; numerous nieces and nephews; and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister Sally Vaden; and brother Dan Erickson.
In a letter to the future, placed in the cornerstone box of Spring Creek Elementary School, Diane said she hoped to be remembered for having made a positive, lasting impact on children, teachers, parents and education. “I hope I have given people hope for trying new ideas and encouraging all children to explore, contemplate and dream. I hope you people of the future don’t look back at us and shake your heads in disbelief at our naivete and stupidity. I gave it my best effort. I think most of us did.”
Cremation has taken place and any services will be arranged at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Casting for Recovery, Wyoming, Colorado or Nebraska chapters, at www.castingforrecovery.org.
