Dennis Lee Estes, 77, of Cheyenne, passed away July 11 at Davis Hospice.
He was born July 5, 1941, in North Platte, Nebraska.
Dennis served in the Army and was an insurance salesman.
He coached competitive women’s softball for several years and was a member of the Wyoming Chapter Jaycees.
He is survived by his two daughters, Dianna Estes and Christina Vasquez; brother James Estes; and five grandchildren, Daniel Garcia, Jose Vasquez, Desmond Vasquez, Elisha Vasquez and Madeline Vasquez.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Pearl Estes.
Cremation has taken place. Burial of his urn will take place at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Nebraska.
Memorials can be sent to Son Bean Ministries, 2638 Ford Road, Cheyenne, WY 82009.
Condolences can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.
