Dennis passed away unexpectedly April 13, 2018, at his home in Billings, Montana. He was born Sept. 8, 1948, in Powell and moved to Laramie while in elementary school. He was a multi-talented athlete while in Laramie, where he graduated from high school in 1967. He joined the military shortly after high school and served in Korea for 18 months. Upon his return from Korea in 1969, he married his elementary school sweetheart and loved her deeply throughout their 49 years of marriage. He and his wife Cindy lived in Laramie, Rock Springs and the last 39 years in Riverton. Dennis retired in 2014 from the telephone company after 44 years as a central office technician. They had most recently moved to Billings and were looking forward to spending retirement and a new chapter of their lives together being near their children and grandchildren.
There were two constants in Dennis’ life: his love of family and friends and his love of sports.
He loved both of those things to the fullest extent possible. Dennis was well known around the state of Wyoming through his years of fastpitch softball and racquetball. He played softball for 32 years and helped build strong fastpitch programs in both Rock Springs and Riverton. He was inducted into the Wyoming Fastpitch Softball Hall of Fame in 1999. Dennis was also inducted into the Wyoming Racquetball Hall of Fame. Although sports provided an avenue to build enduring friendships throughout the state of Wyoming, more importantly, it provided an opportunity for him to spend time with his children, Matt and Marni. With the support of Cindy, he continued to compete and share his love of sports as their two children grew.
Dennis had a large circle of friends — many who respected him as a dear friend and father figure. Everyone who knew him found his laugh and love of life infectious. Dennis never met a stranger and the Shute home was always a place where everyone felt welcomed and loved.
He found the greatest joy being with his wife and children. They were the loves of his life and he found great happiness as his family expanded and his heart continued to grow younger as he played with his four grandchildren. All children held a special place for Dennis — he was known as the neighborhood grandpa.
Dennis will be missed greatly by his wife Cindy; their son Matt; their daughter Marni; Matt’s wife Leah and their children, Anisten and Avery; and Marni’s husband Brian Marso and their children, Maiya and MaKenna. He is also survived by brother Ric (Sharyn) Shute, of Colorado; sister Kim (Drew) Boronda, of Colorado; and father-in-law Kenton Collins. He was preceded in death by mother Esther Hamby; father Elias Shute; uncle Bayard Nearpass; and mother-in-law Violet Collins.
Dennis was the model of a good husband and father. He was a champion in all ways, and his wife of 49 years was always his number one supporter and fan. He was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed.
Dad, your love runs through our veins and you will forever be with us.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 23, 2018, at Dahl Funeral Chapel, with inurnment at 2 p.m. in Yellowstone National Cemetery in Laurel, Montana.
A live stream of the service can viewed at www.facebook.com/dahlfunralchapel.
