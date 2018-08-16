Demrie died Monday evening surrounded by family after a courageous year-long battle with cancer. She was known for her love of Jesus, green thumb, baking abilities, beautiful singing voice, love for others, kindness and smile that lit up a room. She lived and shared her life with an overwhelming love, endless compassion and gentle guidance that impacted many. Her life and legacy will live on through the many women she discipled, through her family and through the lives she touched by handling her diagnosis with such grace. She lived and extraordinary life, Jesus always gave her just enough grace for today.
Her celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18 at Snowy Range Evangelical Free Church with a reception following.
In lieu of flowers, we ask for memorial donations to be made to the collegiate ministry Campus Ventures for a specific fund in honor of Demrie. Checks can be mailed to Campus Ventures at 810 N. Main St., No. 299, Spearfish, SD 57783, with the memo “Demrie Bratt Memorial.” If anyone would prefer to give online, they can do so at www.campusventures.org/donate with “Demrie Bratt Memorial” in the designation box.
