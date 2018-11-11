Delores Marlyn Crout, 90, of Laramie, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at the Medical Center of the Rockies. She was born June 24, 1928, in West Laramie to Roy and Letha (née Clow) Bird.
Throughout the years, she had various jobs including waitressing, working for the school district and her most proud being a homemaker raising her children.
Delores enjoyed crocheting, knitting and baking. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion for many years.
She is preceded in death by husband Frank Crout; her parents; and one brother and four sisters.
Delores is survived by children, William Clymer, of Pengilly, Minnesota, Marlyn Jackson-Levy, of Cleburne, Texas, Jeannie B. Pickle-Johnson (Lyle), of Sturgis, South Dakota, Michael T. Clymer, of San Antonio, Texas, Joseph Crout, of Laramie, and Leo Clymer; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is also survived by very special friend, Vincent Martinez.
Funeral services will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home with the Reverend Rhett Ivey officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Delores was a donor with Donor Alliance. For donations, please consider becoming a donor.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences and to sign the online guestbook.
