Delores M. Crout, 90, of Laramie, died Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, at the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado.
Arrangements are pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Updated: November 10, 2018 @ 8:09 am
