Deborah Hardy, 90, of Laramie, died Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at Hospice of Laramie. Arrangements are currently pending with Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- UW names preferred dorm locations
- UW eyes requiring more students to live on campus
- Michael ‘Mike’ Sullivan
- Michael ‘Mike’ Sullivan
- Timothy McGarvey
- DeBree letter: O’Malley best choice for Sheriff
- Dr. Gladys M. Crane
- Man charged with GOP headquarters fire
- Faculty, students back nixing “plus/minus” grading
- Gov. candidate Rammell wants state in control of public lands
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented