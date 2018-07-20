Derek Dean Brinar, 50, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Saratoga, died Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
