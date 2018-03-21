David M. Duffy was born Jan. 17, 1950, to Ted and Julie Duffy in Laramie. Before graduating from Laramie High School in 1968, he attended school in Douglas, Torrington and Laramie. After attending the University of Wyoming, he began working for Mountain States Telephone. In 1976, he married Sheila McCoy in Laramie. They made their first home in Lander where their son Sean was born. He retired from RT Communication in Worland in 2007.
Memorial Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 23, 2018, at St Alban’s Episcopal Church.
Memorial donations can be made to The Cathedral Home for Children, P.O. Box 520 Laramie, WY 82073.
Read the full obituary at www.bryantfuneralhomeonline.com and on Facebook.
