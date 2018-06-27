David L. Hackett, 68, of Centennial, Wyoming, died June 2, 2018 in hospital near his winter home in Texas. Dave was born in Fort Collins, Colorado and having parents in the National Park Service, grew up in Colorado, Nebraska, Missouri and California. A graduate of the University of California, Davis, where he majored in Environmental Planning and Management, he had a 34-year career with the U.S. Forest Service as a recreation management professional in California, Colorado and Alaska culminating in a national leadership role as the Developed Recreation Sites Program Manager in Washington, D.C. Dave was also passionate about his life outside of work spending many years coaching his kids’ soccer teams. His interests after retirement included building a timber cabin with his wife in Centennial, genealogy, photography, reading and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Theresa; children, Mathew (Erin), Jamie (Greg), Mark (Megan); grandchildren Jake, Emma, Ryan and Aviana; and sister, Marci.
Dave is preceded in death by parents, Coyt and Marjorie; and sister, Michele.
A private celebration of life is planned. In keeping with Dave’s lifelong commitment to the natural environment, the family suggests donation to the Nature Conservancy.
Commented