Daniel R. Santistevan

Sept. 6, 1987-May 5, 2018
On May 5, Daniel passed away peacefully at his home.
He was the happiest and most full-of-life person we knew. He was kind hearted, smart and just a beautiful soul. Daniel will always be remembered as an avid outdoorsman. You would find him hunting, fishing and just enjoying life to his fullest. He spent his days working with Spiegelberg. Daniel loved the arts and always had a book in hand.
Our family is doing the best we can during this time — the grief is unimaginable. He was beloved by all who knew him. He is survived by his father Leonard; sister Stella (Danny), Ciara, Sam, Wyatt and Rosie; sister Courtney (Mike), Jordan and Kyra; sister Felicita (Jeff), Annalisa and Gage; brother Emilio; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
His celebration of life will be at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the American Legion. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice.
Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented