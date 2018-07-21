Daniel Joseph Ball, 63, of Lander, passed away July 4 in Laramie after a long battle with cancer. His family was by his side.
Dan was born in Casper to Kenneth and Carma (née Huss) Ball. He graduated Phi Beta Kappa with a bachelor’s degree in fine art and BS in science from the University of Wyoming.
Dan was an avid explorer of the mountains he loved and called home. His most precious time was spent imparting his children with that same love and appreciation, as well as capturing the landscapes in his beautiful watercolors and woodworkings. He moved to Lander in 2004 and settled in his idyllic cabin in the countryside. There, he became an inspiring member of the community and taught painting classes in Red Canyon.
Dan is survived by two sons, Dan Jr. and Austin; daughter Laurel; brothers, Ken Jr. and David and thier spouses, Peg and Lori Ball; and nieces and nephews, Brian, Jennifer, Mark, Kelly and Kelsey. He is preceded in death by parents, Kenneth and Carma.
A celebration of life will be hosted at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 28 at his home on Red Canyon Road outside Lander. Markers will be posted. We ask anyone who owns one of his paintings and wishes to bring it to display in his memory can do so. Memorial donations in his name can be made to the University of Colorado Anschutes Cancer Research Center website or Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82070.
