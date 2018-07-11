Heaven gained another angel Saturday, July 7, 2018. Our loving mom, Damas Montez, 87, of Laramie, passed away at Hospice of Laramie surrounded by her family.
She was born Feb. 27, 1931, in Marfa, Texas, to Thomas and Isadora (née Hernandez) Laugheed.
Damas left her family home at the age of 16 to go to work in the fields in Wheatland with her brother and sister-in-law, skipping the rows where they saw snakes.
She married Francis Montez on June 18, 1948, in Wheatland and together they had nine children.
Family was the most important priority to Damas, playing both roles as mother and father while her husband worked on the road for Union Pacific Railroad. Damas loved to travel, visiting her family in Texas and California. She taught her children her recipes for tortillas, beans and rice to carry on the tradition of her cooking. She would not only cook for her family, but she would also cook for the homeless and have Francis deliver the food, while her home was always open to all. Damas’ faith was also important to her praying the rosary every day, and she was a member of the Lady of Guadalupe Group and St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
Damas worked as a housekeeper for Tri Delta at the University of Wyoming for many years.
She is preceded in death by her husband Francis Montez; her parents; brother John; baby sister Isadora; and sister Luciana.
She is survived by her children, Frank (Deborah), Richard (Debbie), Leonard, Patricia (Deb), Isadora (Sheila), Steven, Rosemary (Donna), Lorenzo and James (Kimberly); 20 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary Laugheed and Helen Montez; sisters, Helen and Rose; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Rosary and vigil service will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
Funeral liturgy will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 13, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson celebrant.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82070, to go toward the finishing of their Sanctuary at the Hospice House.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
Commented