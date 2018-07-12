Visitation for Damas Montez will be from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Rosary and vigil service will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 12, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
Funeral liturgy will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 13, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson celebrant.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive, Laramie, WY 82070, to go toward the finishing of its Sanctuary at the Hospice House.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to send condolences or to sign the online guestbook.
