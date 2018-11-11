June 14, 1966- Oct. 31, 2018
“#1 Awesome Daughter”...Cindy’s own entry into our phones ... and yes, she was AWESOME! As a family, we had our breaths taken away in June after Cindy’s diagnosis of two glioblastomas. We were able to stay with her and comfort her after surgery, even share many laughs and smiles and help ﬁnd her strength we knew she possessed, she did run 29 marathons after all, including Boston, Chicago, NYC, Marine Corp and 13 in Richmond alone. Not to mention the countless 5ks, dabbling in triathlon’s and even the dreaded 24-hour RAGNAR races.
We could write for hours about her running accomplishments, but we won’t forget her true love for Michael, Matthew and our family. She married Michael after college and was blessed with Matthew in 1995. She took time oﬀ from teaching to raise a wonderful young man who shares with his mother their love of sand and sun as well as loud music and VA Tech football. Michael and her were married 29 years and during all of her ups and downs post surgery, he never left her side these past months and we will forever be thankful for his incredible love, comfort and care that he showed to our “#1 Awesome daughter.”
After her break to raise her family, she returned to Chesterﬁeld County and spent 14 years as a Title 1 math specialist. She once again excelled and was rewarded with another medal Chesterﬁeld County District Teacher of the Year 2010, just another AWESOME day for Cindy. In 2015, Cindy retired from the traditional classroom setting and found herself educating through ﬁtness and running classes and serving up fruits and vegetables to the underprivileged youth through Fit4Kids.
Cindy surprised us all last December for Joe’s birthday, as we were waiting for a hockey game, we were shocked to see our #1 daughter standing out in the cold for an AWESOME surprise! It was a quick visit and true to her nature as a mother, she was headed back home to decorate for Christmas and Matthew’s arrival from college. For the few days she was with us in our Wyoming home, we were able to laugh, love, shop and open presents (her favorite) with all of our family ... parents, Joe and Rose Marie Moore, brother Curtis Moore (Anne, Blake amd Kyle), sister Cara Woelk (Galen, Lina, Wolf and Rex) and Aunt Sis (Estella Spertzel).
Cindy was AWESOME and will be greatly missed, but we know her indomitable spirit will guide and encourage our family and friends to continue and heal as we all struggle without Cindy in our lives.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions can be sent to John Randolph Foundation to support the Cynthia Piazza Mind & Movement (M&M) Fund at www.johnrandolphfoundation.org/JRFDonate/donateCP.cfm or to Little Sisters of the Poor in Henrico, Virginia through the following site https://inmemof.org/cynthia-lynn-piazza.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in memory of Cynthia at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 12 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Chesterfield, Virginia.
