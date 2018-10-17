Craig Louis Cook, born June 30, 1985, in Laramie, passed away Oct. 12, 2018, in Gilbert, Arizona.
In 2003, Craig graduated from Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona. Following high school, Craig attended a university in Arizona. At the age of 19, Craig enrolled in an apprenticeship program as a plumber. The construction industry allowed Craig the opportunity to travel to Colorado. While working on a project at the Swedish Medical Center, Craig met a nurse by the name of Kendra. It was with Kendra that Craig would achieve what he always referred to as his “most proud accomplishment” — the birth of his “Angel” Bailey Leigh Cook.
Craig enjoyed spending his time hunting and shooting guns with his father as well as playing golf with his big brother and watching movies with his sisters. Along with Craig’s love and passion for music, his favorite pasttime was BBQ’s with his buddies and family cookouts.
He is preceded in death by stepfather Jeff Pike and grandfather Louis Padilla.
Craig is survived by daughter Bailey Leigh Cook; siblings, Anita Jo Lynn Hollingsworth, Brandi Leigh Pfeifer and Gary Lee Cook Jr.; father Gary Lee Cook; mother Florence Pike; grandparents, Gordon and Marcella Cook and Josephine Padilla; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, at Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home.
Rosary service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church.
Funeral liturgy will follow the rosary service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson celebrant. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Craig Louis Cook Memorial Fund for his daughter, Bailey Leigh Cook, c/o Wells Fargo Bank, 2127 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY 82070
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to sign the online guestbook and to send condolences.
Commented