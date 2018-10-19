Rosary services for Craig Louis Cook will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at St. Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church
Funeral liturgy will follow the rosary service at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 19, 2018, at St Laurence O’Toole Catholic Church with the Reverend Fr. Dave Erickson celebrant. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Craig Louis Cook Memorial Fund for his daughter, Bailey Leigh Cook, c/o Wells Fargo Bank, 2127 Grand Ave., Laramie, WY, 82070.
Services are under the direction of Montgomery-Stryker Funeral Home. Go to www.montgomerystryker.com to sign the online guestbook and to send condolences.
