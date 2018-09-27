Connie Morrison

Connie (née Atencio) Morrison, 84, passed away Sept. 3, 2018, in Texas. She was born Jan. 12, 1934, in Chama, Colorado, to Eugene and Mary (née Sanchez) Atencio. She married Jimmy Morrison in 1953, was blessed with two sons and eventually settled in Bossier City, Louisiana.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and siblings, Saisita Espinoza, Eddie Atencio and Larry Atencio.
She is survived by sons, Michael (Debbie) and Dave (Gayle) Morrison; grandchildren, Haley Hays, Demi Brown, Macy Coffey, Meagan and Jake Morrison; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill and Armando Atencio; and sisters, Pauline Fresques, Martha Salazar, Katie Lucero, Anna Trujillo, Lucille Montoya, Mary Schrank and Linda Madrid.
Services and Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at St. Paul’s Newman Center. A reception at the Newman Center will follow interment at Greenhill Cemetery.
