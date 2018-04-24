The family of Christy Sanchez sadly announces Christy’s passing away April 7, 2018, at Hospice of Laramie. Christy was a longtime resident of Ark Regional Services until June 2017. A memorial is being hosted for Christy at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 28 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 107 S. Seventh St., followed by a social gathering from 4-5 p.m. at the church. Drinks and appetizers will be served. Donations to cover expenses will be appreciated and accepted at the church. Call Tony at 480-228-4979 for more information.
